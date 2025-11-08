China deploys most advanced warship Fujian in def services

BEIJING: China has commissioned its third aircraft carrier, the Fujian, stated to be the most modern warship equipped with electromagnetic catapults, at a ceremony attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping, wrapped in secrecy.

While the official media reported its commissioning on Friday, a report by State-run Xinhua news agency said that Xi attended the commissioning and flag-presentation ceremony of the Fujian on Wednesday at Sanya port in south China's Hainan Province.

The Fujian is equipped with an Electromagnetic Aircraft Launch System (EMALS), used only by the American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R Ford.

US President Donald Trump last week said he wanted to abandon EMALS technology and go back to steam power, calling the advanced launch system expensive, unreliable and difficult to repair, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

While all three Chinese carriers are conventionally powered, recent reports said China is reportedly building its fourth aircraft carrier in Dalian, which could be powered by nuclear propulsion to increase its endurance and global reach and provide significantly more power to run advanced systems.