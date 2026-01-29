Laryngectomy survivors set world record by rendering National Anthem

Hyderabad: Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) marked the 77th Republic Day with a historic and deeply moving event, as total laryngectomy survivors created a world record by collectively rendering the National Anthem.

Using electrolarynx devices and tracheoesophageal voice prostheses (TEP), the survivors rendered Jana Gana Manaon the hospital campus at Banjara Hills. The feat was officially certified by the World Book of Records, London, as the first-ever collective National Anthem recital by laryngectomy survivors globally.

The celebrations began with the hoisting of the National Flag, followed by the record-setting anthem and a rendition of Vande Mataram. The programme was attended by Nandamuri Balakrishna, Chairman & Managing Trustee of NBTR Memorial Cancer Foundation and MLA, hospital board members, senior oncologists, staff, and a World Book of Records representative.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr LM Chandra Sekhara Rao, chief, Head & Neck Oncology, said the event symbolised the power of rehabilitation in restoring confidence and dignity after total laryngectomy. Survivors were felicitated, making the Republic Day celebration a tribute to resilience, recovery, and national pride.