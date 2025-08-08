China Greets News of PM Modi’s Planned SCO Summit Trip

China welcomes PM Modi to visit China for the PM Modi SCO Summit 2025 in Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit, reports The Times of India. The summit meeting between the two leaders at the SCO meeting will provide a much-needed boost to India China relations after two years of strained ties.

“This is an important meeting that marks the beginning of a new year for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. We hope that through the efforts of the Chinese side and all members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, this meeting will be a meeting of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun at a press conference on Friday.

PM Modi visit to China for SCO Summit

The PM Modi visit to China for SCO Summit China will be Modi’s first to China since 2019. This year, the SCO hosted by China is viewed as a major step in normalising India China relations as the world watches the PM Modi foreign visit 2025 closely in light of geopolitical shifts.

New Delhi and Beijing have conducted multiple meetings over the past two years as the two nations slowly regain the trust needed for regular dialogue at Shanghai Cooperation Organisation meeting. In recent months, meetings have occurred between Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and NSA Ajit Doval and their Chinese counterparts.

India China ties have broadened beyond the contentious border row and now also involve areas of indigenous security, profitable cooperation and the need to reset the strategic computations with each other. Against this background, the PM Modi SCO Summit 2025 visit to China may be the important- demanded catalyst for India China diplomacy to progress on areas of common interests similar as fighting terrorism, trade diversification and border operation, setting a strong foundation for a better bilateral relationship in an uncertain world.