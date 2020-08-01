China reports over 100 cases for 3rd day

Beijing: China has reported 127 new confirmed coronavirus cases, crossing the hundred-mark for the third consecutive day as the infections continued to surge in Uyghur Muslim-majority Xinjiang province.

China's National Health Commission (NHC) said on Friday that among the fresh 127 cases reported on Thursday, 123 were domestically transmitted.

This is the third consecutive day China reported over 100 cases after stemming the spread of the virus after it first surfaced in central China's Wuhan city in December last year, the NHC said.