Live
- Elaborate arrangements in place for ICC Women World Cup
- Gold rates in Delhi today, check the rates on 4 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today, check the rates on 4 October, 2025
- Putin orders purchase of agri products, drugs from India
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today, check the rates on 4 October, 2025
- Gold rates in Hyderabad today, check the rates on 4 October, 2025
- CM Chandrababu to launch 'Auto Driver Sevalo' scheme today
- Church of England appoints first-ever female archbishop
- With new GST reforms, farmers to benefit immensely
- Afraid of losing jobs, teacher couple abandons 4th child
Church of England appoints first-ever female archbishop
London: The Church of England named Sarah Mullally on Friday as the next Archbishop of Canterbury, the first woman to hold the 1,400-year-old office,...
London: The Church of England named Sarah Mullally on Friday as the next Archbishop of Canterbury, the first woman to hold the 1,400-year-old office, prompting criticism from conservative Anglicans mainly based in Africa who oppose women bishops.
Mullally will also become the ceremonial head of 85 million Anglicans worldwide and, like her predecessors, faces a tough challenge in bridging the divide between conservatives - especially in Africa, where homosexuality is outlawed in some countries - and generally more liberal Christians in the West. Making her first address in Canterbury Cathedral, the 63-year-old former career nurse condemned the sexual abuse scandals and safeguarding issues that have dogged the Church and also antisemitism following an attack on a synagogue in Manchester on Thursday which killed two men.
GAFCON, a grouping of conservative Anglican churches globally, immediately criticized Mullally's appointment, saying it showed that the English arm of the Church had "relinquished its authority to lead." Bishop of London since 2018, she has previously championed several liberal causes within the Church, including allowing blessings for same-sex couples in civil partnerships and marriages.