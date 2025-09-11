Live
Confusion Clouds Charlie Kirk Shooting In Utah As Manhunt For Suspect Continues
Highlights
- Authorities remain in pursuit of the gunman behind conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting in Utah.
- Initial reports of an arrest were later reversed, leaving the investigation ongoing amid nationwide shock.
Confusion and chaos unfolded in Utah following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, a prominent conservative activist and close ally of former U.S. President Donald Trump. Authorities initially claimed to have detained a suspect but later clarified that the individual was released, leaving the shooter still at large.
The Utah Department of Public Safety confirmed that the shooting remains an active investigation, carried out in coordination with the FBI, local police, and county officials. Officials believe Kirk was deliberately targeted, with the fatal shot fired from a rooftop while he addressed a large outdoor gathering at Utah Valley University.
Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA, was struck around 12:20 pm and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Social media footage showed panic at the scene as attendees fled, while his security team rushed him into an SUV.
Governor Spencer Cox described the incident as a political assassination, emphasizing Kirk’s role as both a family man and a political figure. FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed that while one person had been questioned, no arrests have been made, and the shooter remains on the run.
The killing has drawn widespread condemnation across political lines, highlighting growing concerns over political violence in the U.S. Kirk leaves behind his wife, Erika Frantzve, and their two young children.
