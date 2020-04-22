Coronavirus Outbreak: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Goes Into Self-Isolation

Coronavirus in Pakistan: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has reportedly decided to go into self-isolation on Wednesday on the advice of medical professionals. A few days ago, the Pakistan Prime Minister had met a philanthropist who tested positive for Coronavirus later. The philanthropist Faisal Eidhi met the Pakistan prime minister to make a donation to fight the Coronavirus outbreak in the country. Some analysts say that Imran Khan might have already tested positive for Coronavirus and that the Pakistan government is being tight-lipped about it.

If Imran Khan were to test positive for Coronavirus, he will join several other leaders in world politics who have been infected with COVID-19. Recently, Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent more than a week in a hospital including a few days in the ICU after testing positive for Coronavirus. Britain's Health Secretary, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife, Spain's Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez's wife and Prince Charles of Britain are among important VVIPs infected by the deadly virus.

Pak Orchestrating Hate Campaign Against India, PM Modi

In the middle of the fight against COVID-19, Pakistan's intelligence wing ISI is reportedly behind an orchestrated campaign on social media against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ISI is said to have been actively involved in stepping up a hate campaign on social media against India and Prime Minister Modi in an attempt to drive a wedge between the middle eastern countries and India.

In recent days, some campaigns with the hashtag #Islamophobia and #ShameonModi on social media started to trend on some platforms. India's intelligence wings traced thousands of posts to Pakistan and also tracked down the location of the handles.

Pakistan's underlying intention is to cause a rift between India and some of the Middle-Eastern countries, analysts say, but point out that these India's ties with these nations run deep and have strong cultural and socio-economic roots.