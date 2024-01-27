David Cameron's activities at scandal-hit firm 'matter of interest' in fraud inquiry

London: Former British Prime Minister and incumbent Foreign Secretary David Cameron's activities at the scandal-hit Greensill Capital finance company are a "matter of interest" in a wider investigation by the Serious Fraud Office, the media reported.

The SFO, which investigates and prosecutes fraud, bribery and corruption in the UK, has questioned interview subjects about the UK foreign secretary’s involvement with the now-defunct company, sources claim, The Guardian reported.

The Guardian understands that Cameron's activities have been discussed in sensitive interviews with witnesses in the long-running SFO investigation.

A spokesperson for Cameron declined to answer specific questions about the investigation and his involvement with Greensill, but said that the foreign secretary had not personally had "any contact" with the SFO.

Senior figures who worked at Greensill have been questioned as part of the SFO's broader inquiry into "suspected fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering" at companies within the Gupta Family Group Alliance (GFG) steel, energy and commodities empire, an investigation announced in 2021.

GFG, owned by the steel tycoon Sanjeev Gupta has consistently denied any wrongdoing, The Guardian reported.

Greensill was the main financial backer of the loose industrial grouping of energy, steel and commodities assets founded by Gupta.

Witnesses have been questioned on the role Cameron played in promoting Greensill to investors and his engagement with and promotion of GFG, the Guardian understands.