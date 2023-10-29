Death toll in Kazakhstan's mine accident rises to 36

Astana: The death toll in the mine accident in Kazakhstan's Karaganda region has risen to 36, the country's Ministry of Emergency Situations said on Sunday.

"At present, 36 bodies have been recovered and the search for 10 miners is continuing," the ministry said on its website, Xinhua news agency reported.

A methane explosion had struck the mine shaft. A total of 208 miners have been evacuated after the accident, local media reported.