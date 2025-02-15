‘Delighted to see you back’: PM Modi tells Trump on his second innings

Washington: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has told US President Donald Trump that he is delighted to see him back in the White House for a second term and expressed confidence that the two countries will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the 'same bond, trust and excitement'.

In his remarks, Modi said the people of India had also given him the opportunity to serve them for a third successive term, and this has happened after 60 years in the country's history. Modi said he believes that during the next four years in the second term of President Trump, 'we will work with twice the speed than we did in his first term'.

"I am delighted to see you back in the White House I congratulate you on behalf of 140 crore people of India...people of India gave me an opportunity to serve as PM for the third time...in this term, I have the opportunity to work with President Trump once again for the next four years, and it is a great pleasure...I can say from my past experience of working with you in your first term, we will continue to advance India-US strategic partnership with the same bond, same trust and the same excitement," Modi said.