Delta Flight Faces Turbulence, Makes Emergency Landing in Minneapolis

x

Highlights

A Delta flight from Salt Lake City to Amsterdam made an emergency landing in Minneapolis due to strong turbulence. 25 passengers were injured and taken to hospitals.

A Delta Air Lines flight was on its way to Amsterdam from Salt Lake City in the USA During the flight, the plane shook a lot because of bad weather in the sky. This is called turbulence. Because of this, the plane had to land early in a city called Minneapolis. 25 people on the flight got hurt.

When the plane landed, doctors and emergency workers were ready to help. The people who were hurt were taken to hospitals nearby. The airline said they care about people’s safety and are helping the passengers.

Turbulence is when the air moves suddenly and makes the plane shake. It is not always dangerous, but it can hurt people if they are not wearing seatbelts. That’s why we should always follow safety rules on a flight and keep our seatbelts on.

