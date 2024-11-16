Disinformation major challenge, says Pak army chief after drawing flak on social media

Islamabad: Severely criticised by social media users and rights activists for targeting former Prime Minister Imran Khan and putting him in jail, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir has said that the freedom of expression needs to be regulated under a framework which blocks the fast spreading menace of misinformation and hate speech in the country.

Addressing an event in Islamabad, Munir batted for holding those people accountable who spread fake news, disinformation and cover it under the umbrella of freedom of speech and expression.

"Absence of proper regulations for freedom of expression is leading to deterioration of moral values in societies the world over. The world is confronted with several challenges, including rapid spread of misinformation and disinformation being one of the major challenges," said the Pakistani Army Chief.

The statement comes at a time when the Pakistani military establishment is being slammed on social media platforms for putting former premier Imran Khan in jail.

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its massive team handling social media campaigns from Pakistan and abroad continue to vent their anger against the country’s military establishment and the army chief for Khan's current state.

Pakistan’s military maintains that such campaigns are aimed at weakening the image of the armed forces and force them to indulge in petty politics by striking a political deal and reinstating Khan as the country’s prime minister.

The army chief also stated that Pakistan would not become a party to any conflict and would rather strive to maintain global peace and stability.

"Terrorism by violent non-state and state-sponsored entities remains a significant global challenge," he said.

General Munir also addressed the issue of terrorism, calling on the neighbouring Afghan interim government to ensure that it keeps its promise and does not allow its soil to be used against Pakistan.

"We expect the Afghan interim government to ensure that Afghan soil is not used for terrorism against Pakistan and to take strict measures in this regard. Azm-e-Istehkam military initiative is an essential part of the National Action Plan and is aimed at eradicating the menace of terrorism and extremism," he said.