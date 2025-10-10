Live
Donald Trump Fails To Secure 2025 Nobel Peace Prize Despite Claims Of ‘Stopping Eight Wars’
Highlights
- Despite claiming to have ended eight global conflicts and brokering peace between Israel and Hamas, US President Donald Trump missed out on the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, which was awarded to Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado.
- Experts say the Nobel Committee values long-term, multilateral peace efforts, unlike Trump’s short-term diplomatic moves.
US President Donald Trump did not win the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, despite his repeated assertions that he prevented eight wars. The award instead went to Venezuelan opposition leader and democracy advocate Maria Corina Machado.
Since his return to office in January, Trump has openly sought recognition from the Nobel Committee, boasting about ending multiple conflicts, including brokering a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas to end the Gaza war and easing tensions between India and Pakistan—though New Delhi denied such claims.
However, experts familiar with the Nobel selection process stated that Trump’s peace initiatives were seen as short-lived and lacked evidence of lasting impact. Historian Theo Zenou remarked that the committee tends to reward consistent, collaborative peacebuilding rather than temporary truces.
Zenou also pointed out Trump’s stance on climate change, suggesting it conflicted with the committee’s view of environmental stability as essential to global peace. He emphasized that previous laureates were known for fostering reconciliation and global cooperation—qualities not typically linked with Trump.
Additionally, both Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Pakistan’s government submitted nominations endorsing Trump after the February 1 deadline, rendering them invalid.
While Trump continues to campaign for recognition, experts believe the Nobel Committee’s focus on enduring global harmony may keep his ambitions unfulfilled for now.
