Donald Trump, Putin Meeting in Alaska: US Russia Summit on Ukraine War Peace Talks

US President Donald Trump is set to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska, in what is being described as a historic US Russia summit. The high-profile Donald Trump Putin meeting will take place at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage, starting Friday evening.

Speaking on board Air Force One, Trump made it clear that he is “not here to negotiate for Ukraine.” His Trump Ukraine stance is that Ukraine itself must decide on any land exchange, though he aims to bring Putin to the table to end the conflict. Trump warned that if the meeting goes badly, it will be over quickly, but if it goes well, peace could come soon.

The US delegation includes Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. This marks Putin’s first trip to the West since the Ukraine war began in February 2022.

Trump said Russia would face “severe economic consequences” if no agreement is reached. While willing to discuss territory issues, he promised that any final deal would involve consultations with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a three-way meeting to decide how to “divvy up” disputed areas. Zelensky, however, has refused pressure from Trump to give up land.

The Trump Putin talks will start with a private meeting and then a working lunch with aides. Protesters in Anchorage are already showing solidarity with Ukraine. Putin faces an International Criminal Court arrest warrant, which has limited his international travel.

This Ukraine war news comes as global attention focuses on whether Trump’s meeting with Putin can change the course of the conflict. Analysts say the talks could shape the future of peace efforts, though much depends on whether both leaders are willing to compromise.