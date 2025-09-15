Trump TikTok news: Trump tweeted Monday that “We have made a deal with a certain company,” though he did not name the firm involved. The Donald Trump TikTok deal comes as the United States and China continue discussions over the future of the social media platform.

“We also reached a TikTok China agreement on a ‘certain’ company that our young people are very eager to keep,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Friday. He also touted recent trade talks between the US, EU, and China, saying they were “VERY WELL” received.

The app was developed through Chinese businessman Zhang Yiming, TikTok's parent company ByteDance is located in Beijing. The app was launched in 2012 and has since become one of the most popular apps downloaded over the past decade. TikTok first hit the transnational stage in 2020 when its short- form cotillion and entertainment vids came monstrously popular during the COVID- 19 lockdowns. Rivals like Instagram and YouTube soon launched their own short- form products, rolls and Films, independently.

Trump TikTok update, however, has not come without controversy. Officials in the United States have questioned the app’s Chinese ownership, which ByteDance has denied could create potential national security threats by making it subject to laws that could force the company to share user data with the Chinese government. The app’s algorithm, which has been credited for boosting user engagement, has also been a flashpoint.

The latest statements from Trump came after American and Chinese delegations met in Madrid on Friday. The TikTok US China deal at Spain’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the Palacio de Santa Cruz included US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng.