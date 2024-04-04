Live
- Kesineni Venkat emphasises on super six schemes
- Gold rates in Delhi surges, check the rates on 03 April 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada surges, check the rates on 04 April 2024
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam surges, check the rates on 04 April 2024
- Gold rates in Hyderabad surges, check the rates on 04 April 2024
- Congress to mobilise huge crowds for ‘Jana Jatara’ at Tukkuguda
- Dr Laxman asks TS govt to seek CBI probe into phone tapping case
- 2 dead, 20 injured after Bolero plunges into valley in Alluri Sitaramaraju district
- Gulf JAC thanks CM Revanth for keeping promise of Rs 5 lakh compensation
- Yerragondapalem: Collector AS Dinesh Kumar inspects polling station in remote place
Just In
Doval calls for shunning double standards in combating terrorism
Highlights
Astana (Kazakhstan): Perpetrators of terrorism should be effectively and expeditiously dealt with including those involved in cross-border terrorist...
Astana (Kazakhstan): Perpetrators of terrorism should be effectively and expeditiously dealt with including those involved in cross-border terrorist activities, NSA Ajit Doval said on Wednesday, condemning the barbaric terror attack at Crocus City Hall in Moscow and calling for shunning double standards in combating the menace.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS