Dow drops 200 points as U.S.-China trade tensions and tariff fears rattle markets

Dow slides 200 points as trade tensions flare between U.S. and China. Steel stocks surge, tech steady. Markets weigh tariffs, weak factory data.
Markets opened June with renewed volatility as global trade tensions resurfaced, dragging the Dow Jones Industrial Average down 200 points. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%, while the Nasdaq remained mostly flat.
The downturn came as U.S.-China relations grew strained. China rejected U.S. claims of violating a temporary trade agreement and countered that Washington failed to uphold its commitments. This dispute follows recent talks in Geneva that temporarily paused tariffs. A direct call between President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected this week.
“This back-and-forth could prolong volatility, but a clear resolution could drive markets to new highs,” said Jay Woods, Chief Global Strategist at Freedom Capital Markets.
U.S.-EU tensions also flared after Trump announced plans to double steel tariffs to 50%, prompting an EU warning that such moves raise costs and sow economic uncertainty.
Steelmakers rallied sharply in response: Cleveland-Cliffs surged 25%, while Steel Dynamics and Nucor jumped nearly 10%.
Meanwhile, economic data showed continued weakness. U.S. manufacturing contracted for the second month, with the ISM index at 48.5%, and construction spending fell 0.4% in April.
JPMorgan analysts warned that the full impact of tariffs—especially on inflation and growth—has yet to hit, noting a possible slowdown in consumer activity and rising prices in the months ahead.
Adding to the market pressure, shares of Flutter Entertainment and DraftKings fell after Illinois passed a higher sports betting tax, which analysts say could push users to illegal markets and lead to similar hikes in other states.