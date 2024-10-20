Drone targets Israeli PM's house

Jerusalem: Israel's government said a drone targeted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's house Saturday, with no casualties, as fighting with Lebanon-based Hezbollah and Gaza -based Hamas showed no pause after the killing of the mastermind of last year's deadly October 7 attack.

Israel's military said dozens of projectiles were launched from Lebanon, as sirens wailed. Netanyahu's office said the drone targeted his house in the Mediterranean coastal town of Caesarea, though neither he nor his wife were there. Hezbollah did not claim responsibility for the drone attack but said it carried out several rocket attacks on northern and central Israel. The barrage came as Israel is expected to respond to an Iranian attack earlier this month. Israel in turn carried out at least three airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs known as Dahiyeh, a heavily populated area home to Hezbollah's offices.

Israel's military said it was looking into the reported strikes.

In Gaza, Israeli forces fired at hospitals in the battered north of the Palestinian enclave, and strikes killed more than 50 people, including children, in less than 24 hours, according to hospital officials and an Associated Press reporter there.

“The possibility of war in the region remains a serious concern,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said while visiting Turkey.

Barrages from Lebanon target northern Israel Israel’s war with Lebanon’s Hezbollah — a Hamas ally backed by Iran — has intensified. Hezbollah said Friday it planned to launch a new phase of fighting by sending more guided missiles and exploding drones into Israel.