Ecuador: Ten killed in armed attack

Quito: At least ten people, including Ecuadorians and Colombians, were killed in an armed attack in El Guabo, a town in the coastal province of El Oro in southern Ecuador, local media reported.

Witnesses said the armed assailants opened fire indiscriminately on several people sleeping in a rental house early Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

Initial investigations suggest the attack may be linked to ongoing conflicts between organised criminal groups, according to local police.

The incident was reported around 5:00 a.m. local time after residents heard gunshots and discovered several bodies along a nearby road.

El Oro province has been under a state of emergency since October 3, following a sharp rise in violence and insecurity. The measure, set to last 60 days, also applies to seven other regions of the country, including the capital, Quito, all grappling with escalating crime.

Since the beginning of the year, Ecuador has seen a surge in violence, including homicides, kidnappings, and extortion. In response, President Daniel Noboa declared an "internal armed conflict" in January against 22 criminal gangs labelled as "terrorist."