Live
- Subroto Cup Jr Girls football: MSBK register first win on Day 3
- Abhishek Banerjee demands Bharat Ratna or RS berth for Vinesh Phogat
- Congress calls for extension of Indexation benefits to saving schemes, fixed deposits
- India's onion exports touch 2.6 lakh tons mark in April-July
- Newly wed murdered by husband just hours after marriage
- Interim govt in B'desh to be sworn in Thursday night
- Lebanon's southerners stock food, medicine for fear of escalation between Israel, Hezbollah
- Measures to Prevent Diseases in Livestock: Dr. G.V. Ramesh, the District Animal Husbandry Officer
- President Murmu arrives in New Zealand on second leg of three-nation visit
- Lee Carsley expected to be named interim head coach of England football team: Reports
Just In
Egyptian FM discusses with Iranian, Cypriot top diplomats regional de-escalation over phone
Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed on Wednesday with his Iranian and Cypriot counterparts means of containing the regional escalations, as parts of the Egyptian efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflicts.
Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed on Wednesday with his Iranian and Cypriot counterparts means of containing the regional escalations, as parts of the Egyptian efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflicts.
Abdelatty called Iranian Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, encouraging all sides to commit to self-restraint to avoid a wider war, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said on the social media platform X.
In a separate phone call, Abdelatty discussed with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos the recent regional developments, highlighting the importance of intensifying efforts to avoid growing violence and instability.
He reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of the Israeli policy of assassination and violation of regional countries' sovereignty.
Hailing Egypt's de-escalation effort at the humanitarian and political level for settling the recurrent crises in the Middle East, Kombos said "Egypt is a significant pillar for stability and security in the region."
Since the outbreak of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict last October, Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, has been mediating to end the prolonged crisis in Gaza. However, the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran has dealt a blow to the ceasefire talks.