Egyptian FM discusses with Iranian, Cypriot top diplomats regional de-escalation over phone

Cairo: Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed on Wednesday with his Iranian and Cypriot counterparts means of containing the regional escalations, as parts of the Egyptian efforts to prevent the expansion of the conflicts.

Abdelatty called Iranian Caretaker Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri Kani, encouraging all sides to commit to self-restraint to avoid a wider war, Egyptian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Abu Zeid said on the social media platform X.

In a separate phone call, Abdelatty discussed with Cypriot Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos the recent regional developments, highlighting the importance of intensifying efforts to avoid growing violence and instability.

He reaffirmed Egypt's rejection of the Israeli policy of assassination and violation of regional countries' sovereignty.

Hailing Egypt's de-escalation effort at the humanitarian and political level for settling the recurrent crises in the Middle East, Kombos said "Egypt is a significant pillar for stability and security in the region."

Since the outbreak of the current Palestinian-Israeli conflict last October, Egypt, along with Qatar and the United States, has been mediating to end the prolonged crisis in Gaza. However, the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran has dealt a blow to the ceasefire talks.