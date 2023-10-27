Live
- BCCI confirms England, Australia series for India senior women in busy home season
- Qatar makes 'breakthrough' in hostage negotiations, EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses'
- No problem in terms of Naidu's security, Says DIG of Prisons
- Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
- IIIT Delhi students attend convocation in traditional attire
- Govt responded quickly to Kayne's Technologies, says Karnataka minister Patil
- BPCL records consolidated net profit of Rs 8,501 crore in September quarter
- Saving river waters need of hour: Punjab political leaders
- Bengal ration scam proceeds diverted through 2 shell companies: ED tells court
- Men's ODI WC: Shamsi, Jansen restrict Pakistan to 270 after Babar, Saud Shakeel hit fifties
Just In
Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit
Highlights
The elite naval unit of Israel, Shayetet 13, has carried out a targeted attack from the sea destroying a Hamas naval commando unit, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Friday.
Tel Aviv: The elite naval unit of Israel, Shayetet 13, has carried out a targeted attack from the sea destroying a Hamas naval commando unit, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Friday.
The IDF said that additional troops were involved in the attack by Sheyetet 13.
Shayetet 13 is a specialised unit of the Israel Navy primarily involved in missions to counter acts of terrorism. It’s also invoked in gathering maritime intelligence and rescuing hostages at sea.
The IDF also informed that its infantry, engineering and armoured forces entered the central Gaza strip on Thursday night and struck several Hamas targets, including anti tank missile launchers.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS