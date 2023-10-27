Elite Israeli Naval unit destroys Hamas naval commando unit

  • Menu
Tel Aviv: The elite naval unit of Israel, Shayetet 13, has carried out a targeted attack from the sea destroying a Hamas naval commando unit, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on Friday.

The IDF said that additional troops were involved in the attack by Sheyetet 13.

Shayetet 13 is a specialised unit of the Israel Navy primarily involved in missions to counter acts of terrorism. It’s also invoked in gathering maritime intelligence and rescuing hostages at sea.

The IDF also informed that its infantry, engineering and armoured forces entered the central Gaza strip on Thursday night and struck several Hamas targets, including anti tank missile launchers.

