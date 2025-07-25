Elon Musk to Relaunch Vine with AI: Short Video App Returns After 9 Years

Elon Musk said on Thursday that his social media company, X (formerly Twitter), will bring back the popular short-video app Vine in a new AI-powered version. This comes almost nine years after Vine was shut down.

He made the announcement in a post on X but did not share more details. The company has also not responded to requests from the media.

Since buying Twitter in 2022, Musk has talked several times about reviving Vine. He even ran polls asking users if they wanted it back.

Vine was launched in 2013 and allowed users to post short, six-second videos. It quickly became popular with content creators and gained millions of followers. In 2016, Twitter officially shut it down.

Now, with the rise of AI tools, short-form video content is easier and cheaper to create. Experts believe that Vine’s short video format could be a good match for AI-generated content.