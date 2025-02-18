Elon Musk's Sarcastic Offer to Wikimedia Foundation: A Billion Dollars for a Controversial Name Change

Elon Musk has made headlines again with a bold and sarcastic offer to the Wikimedia Foundation, the group behind Wikipedia. Musk has often commented on the foundation’s fundraising campaigns, where they ask users for donations. In the past, he said he would donate a billion dollars (about Rs. 800 crores) to Wikipedia.

However, this time, Musk has added a strange condition. He said he would only give the money if the Wikimedia Foundation changes its name to something controversial.

When a user asked if the offer was still available, Musk confirmed it. He also said that the condition would still stand. The foundation would need to choose a name that is offensive and inappropriate.

Musk’s comments have caused a lot of reactions. Some people are questioning why a platform that offers free knowledge to users needs donations. This is especially true considering its huge global audience and the money it makes from users. While Musk’s offer is clearly a joke, it raises important questions about how social media platforms and online platforms like Wikipedia raise money.