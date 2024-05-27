EU foreign ministers to discuss Ukraine, Gaza, Venezuela, Georgia

Brussels: Foreign ministers of the 27 European Union (EU) member states are meeting in Brussels on Monday to discuss the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, as well as the forthcoming election in Venezuela and Georgia's new "foreign agents law."

Ministers will discuss the European Union's support for Ukraine's efforts to defend itself against the Russian invasion, including the use of profits from Russian assets frozen in the EU to buy military aid.

Last Tuesday, EU finance ministers gave final approval to use the proceeds of the assets - but not the underlying assets themselves - for "Ukraine's military self-defence and reconstruction," said the X account of the Belgian government, which is chairing talks.

The foreign ministers will also discuss sanctions on Russia, an EU diplomat said. The EU has so far imposed 13 rounds of sanctions on Russia since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is expected to brief them on the progress of the war by videolink at the start of the meeting.

Another topic for discussion is the tense situation in the Middle East and the war in Gaza. EU foreign ministers will hold informal talks with their counterparts from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Qatar, along with the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States.

Ministers are expected to discuss whether or not to send EU election observers to monitor the forthcoming presidential election in Venezuela, due to be held on July 28.

Also on the agenda is Georgia's recent adoption of a law requiring foreign-funded organisations to register as "foreign agents."



