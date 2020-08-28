EU signs first deal to buy vaccines

Brussels : The European Commission (EC) has signed its first deal to buy Covid-19 vaccines from pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety Stella Kyriakides said.

She told the media after signing the agreement at the EC premises in Nicosia with AstraZeneca on Thursday that the deal makes it possible for EU countries to purchase up to 300 million vaccines, reports Xinhua news agency. According to an EC statement, through the contract all EU members will be able to purchase 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with an option for further 100 million doses, to be distributed on