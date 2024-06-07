Live
Europe is no longer a continent of peace: Zelensky in Paris
Paris: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday told the French parliament that Europe was a continent at war and that Russia would not stop its aggression at the borders of his country.
"We live in a time when Europe is no longer a continent of peace, unfortunately," Zelensky said in an address to French lawmakers.
"Again, Europe's cities are being destroyed, and villages are burned," he said of Russia's bombing of Ukraine. He also decried the abduction of Ukrainian children in occupied territories.
"This is against Ukraine now. But this can be aimed at other countries tomorrow, and we already see clearly the direction of the aggression - the Baltic countries, Poland, the Balkans," he said.
"The Russian regime does not see any limits, and even Europe is no longer enough," Zelensky said, pointing to Russian military actions in Syria and Moscow's growing footprint in the Sahel region of Africa.
Zelensky said Russian President Vladimir Putin was also trying to "weaken" countries through food and energy insecurity.
He said the world has been too "afraid" to forcefully respond to Putin.