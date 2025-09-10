Live
- Young heart protection programme to reach out to youth
- Suspension of two senior IPS officers extended by 6 months
- Atchanna accuses YSRCP govt of deceiving farmers
- TTD warns of action on fake Venkateswara kalyanams
- All set for ‘Super Six’ rally today
- AP leading in healthcare, medical education: Guv
- AP clocks 10.50% GSDP growth in Q1
- Lure Of Lucre… Raid lifts lid off old-note exchange racket in city
- Elaborate arrangements being made for ‘Praja Palana’ Day
- CM Revanth meets Gadkari; seeks fund push for RRR project
Ex Nepal PM’s wife burnt alive as protesters set his house on fire
Kathmandu: Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of Nepal’s ex Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, died on Tuesday, after protesters trapped her in the home and set the house on fire, according to local media reports.
The incident took place at their home in Dallu area in Kathmandu. Chitrakar was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital but died during the treatment, say family sources.
Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, 65, was chased through the streets of the capital. The minister was kicked and thrashed brutally, showed a disturbing video.
