Ex Nepal PM’s wife burnt alive as protesters set his house on fire

Kathmandu: Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of Nepal's ex Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, died on Tuesday, after protesters trapped her in the home and set...

Kathmandu: Rajyalaxmi Chitrakar, wife of Nepal’s ex Prime Minister Jhalanath Khanal, died on Tuesday, after protesters trapped her in the home and set the house on fire, according to local media reports.

The incident took place at their home in Dallu area in Kathmandu. Chitrakar was rushed to Kirtipur Burn Hospital but died during the treatment, say family sources.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, 65, was chased through the streets of the capital. The minister was kicked and thrashed brutally, showed a disturbing video.

