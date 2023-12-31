Live
- Zomato ‘war room’ handles order surge with over 3.2 lakh delivery boys
- Centre constitutes 16th Finance Commission with Arvind Panagariya as its Chairman
- Imran Khan's assets increased by PKR 277 million in past five years
- NIA records 94.70% conviction rate in 2023; intensifies crackdown on IS, terror-gangster nexus
- Grand New Year celebrations at FNCC
- United Cup: Dominant Djokovic beats Zhang to make winning start to season
- ISRO to usher in 2024 with launch of XPoSat on Jan 1
- Sri Lanka sees 'record' tourist arrivals in December
- Will free people of Andhra from atrocious rule in 100 days: Chandrababu
- Ex-Palestinian Authority Minister killed in Israeli airstrike
The Ministry of Health in Gaza said that a former Minister of Palestinian Authority was killed in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip.
According to Health Ministry officials, Youssef Salama (68), former Palestinian Authority Minister for Religious Affairs, was killed in the airstrike at Al-Maghazi refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.
He was a minister from February 2005 and March 2006. He had also served as a preacher at Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem, which is the third most important Mosque of the Muslim community after Mecca and Madina.
