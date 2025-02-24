Explosions Hit Russian Consulate in Marseille, Moscow Demands Probe

Explosions struck the Russian Consulate in Marseille on Monday, prompting Moscow to characterize the incident as a terrorist act. Russia’s Foreign Ministry, through spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, asserted that the attack bore “all the hallmarks of terrorism,” as quoted by the TASS news agency.

Authorities in France confirmed that an explosive device detonated outside the consulate, coinciding with the anniversary of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine. A second explosive was reportedly thrown but failed to go off, leading to the intervention of a bomb disposal unit.

An individual linked to the attack fled the area, according to an official who spoke on condition of anonymity due to police protocols restricting public disclosure. Investigators have yet to reveal details about the suspect’s identity or possible motives.

Moscow responded by demanding an immediate and thorough investigation by French authorities. “We insist on an exhaustive and prompt inquiry, along with reinforced security measures for Russian diplomatic missions,” Zakharova stated.

The explosion near the Russian diplomatic facility in the southern French port city occurred as tensions persist in global geopolitics. French media outlets previously reported loud blasts in the vicinity, with emergency services swiftly deployed to the location.

Security concerns for embassies and consulates remain high amid ongoing international crises, with diplomatic missions worldwide under increased vigilance following recent attacks.