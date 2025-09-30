Fiji introduces new policy to address staff misconduct in schools

Suva: Fiji's Education Ministry is developing a comprehensive disciplinary policy to target staff misconduct, shortages and weak accountability.

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro said in parliament on Tuesday that the new policy focuses on gaps in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) subjects, remote schools and areas affected by retirements or resignations while improving teacher retention and motivation, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The new framework also aims to eliminate previous gaps that led to delays, favoritism and weak accountability, according to Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

Radrodro also outlined changes to the teacher transfer policy to tackle staff shortages and redistribute teachers across schools, divisions and districts.

He said teachers can request transfers after serving a set period, with annual windows and formal procedures to ensure fair movements.

Earlier in August, Fiji's Cabinet approved the country's first Child Safeguarding Policy, establishing a single national framework to guide ministries, statutory bodies, civil society organisations, and institutions that work with children.

The policy sets out responsibilities, procedures, and minimum standards for organisations to follow, ensuring greater accountability and consistency in child protection, reported the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation.

The Fiji's Ministry of Women, Children and Social Protection led the development of the framework through nationwide consultations, which included children, families, community representatives, and professionals working in child welfare.

Minister Sashi Kiran said the policy's approval is a major milestone, describing it as a "significant step that reinforces Fiji's commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of all children."

Child safeguarding has been an urgent concern in Fiji, where incidents of child abuse, neglect, exploitation, and online harm continue to rise.

Data from child welfare agencies and police highlight persistent challenges in ensuring children are safe in homes, schools, religious institutions, and community spaces.

The lack of a coordinated safeguarding framework has often led to fragmented responses, with gaps in reporting, intervention, and prevention. The new policy aims to close these gaps, the minister said.



