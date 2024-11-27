Fijian police seize over 400 marijuana plants

Live
Highlights
Fijian police have seized more than 400 plants believed to be marijuana during a raid in a farming area in Savusavu on Vanua Levu Island, Fiji's second largest island.
Suva: Fijian police have seized more than 400 plants believed to be marijuana during a raid in a farming area in Savusavu on Vanua Levu Island, Fiji's second largest island.
The Savusavu Operations team carried out the operation on Tuesday as part of a bigger attempt to target known cultivation areas, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation on Wednesday.
Police chief of operations Livai Driu said the owner of the farm is yet to be known, as the investigations are underway.
Driu said law enforcement operations are continuing to ramp up their efforts against the illegal drug trade, which remains a difficult issue.
