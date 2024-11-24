  • Menu
Flash floods cause severe property damage in north Afghanistan

Flash floods cause severe property damage in north Afghanistan
Flash floods caused severe property damage in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province on Saturday, a local official said on Sunday.Recent heavy...

Flash floods caused severe property damage in northern Afghanistan's Kunduz province on Saturday, a local official said on Sunday.

Recent heavy rainfall triggered flash floods on the outskirts of the province's Aliabad and Khanabad districts.

Provincial director for the disaster management authority Mawlawi Mohammad Jawad said that 370 residential houses have been completely or partially destroyed, and more than 1,100 acres of farmlands have been washed away.

According to Jawad, livestock owners and fish farmers suffered huge financial losses as a result of the natural disaster, with thousands of fish and hundreds of livestock animals wasted away, Xinhua news agency reported.

Survey teams were sent to the flooded areas to provide aid and evaluate the damage, Jawad said.

