Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki Poised To Become Nepal’s Interim Prime Minister

Nepal’s former Supreme Court chief justice Sushila Karki is expected to be appointed as the country’s interim prime minister following massive Gen Z–driven protests that led to the resignation of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Reuters reported. Karki, who made history as Nepal’s first female chief justice, was removed from her post in 2017 by then–prime minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” just months before her retirement.

The protests, triggered by a controversial social media ban, quickly escalated into a nationwide anti-government movement, resulting in at least 31 deaths and over 1,000 injuries. Despite the ban being lifted, demonstrators continued to demand change, setting fire to government buildings and lawmakers’ homes.

Sources told Reuters that President Ramchandra Paudel and army chief Ashok Raj Sigdel have consulted constitutional experts, with a final decision expected following a key meeting at the president’s residence. Karki, who holds a master’s in political science from Banaras Hindu University and a law degree from Tribhuvan University, reportedly won more support than Kathmandu mayor Balen Shah in a Supreme Court Bar Association–led consultation.

Born on June 7, 1952, in Biratnagar, Karki remains a popular figure among Nepal’s youth, who view her as a symbol of integrity and reform.