Live
- ED clarifies Chandrababu has no role in Skill Development Case
- NTT DATA Supports 100 Visually Impaired Women Cricketers from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu
- Bhumi Pednekar: Want to do a period film around the freedom struggle
- AP Cabinet Meeting Addresses Key Issues
- Will Nikhil Kumaraswamy be NDA candidate for Channapatna?
- Ashes 2025-26: Perth to host first Ashes Test in 2025, Gabba to host day-night Test
- Fatima Sana Shaikh shares video posing amidst stunning mountain backdrop
- Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video: Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's Film Earns Rs 24 Cr in 5 Days
- Rashmika, brand ambassador of Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre
- Valmiki funds misused to bribe Bellary LS voters with Rs.200 each: ED
Just In
Four killed, 29 injured after bus overturns in Zambia
At least four people were killed and 29 others seriously injured following a road accident in Kafue District, about 40 km south of Lusaka, the capital...
At least four people were killed and 29 others seriously injured following a road accident in Kafue District, about 40 km south of Lusaka, the capital of Zambia.
Rae Hamoonga, spokesperson for the Zambia Police Service, said that the accident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday on a major highway when a public bus carrying an undisclosed number of passengers overturned.
"Preliminary investigations indicate that the accident occurred due to excessive speed, which caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle," he said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
The police spokesperson added that the dead included a male adult, two female adults, and a female minor.
On Monday, five people died in Zambia's Chisamba District when a vehicle they were travelling in collided with an oncoming truck.
Fatal road accidents, which are common in Zambia, are mainly caused by careless driving, poor road conditions, and overloading.