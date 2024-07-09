  • Menu
French vote splits among left, center & far-right

Paris: French voters divided their legislature among left, center and far right, with no single political faction getting even close to the majority needed for form a government.

The risk of paralysis loomed on Monday for the European Union's second-largest economy. President Emmanuel Macron gambled that his decision to call snap elections would give France a “moment of clarification," but the outcome showed the opposite.

More Stories
