From education to traditional medicine, India and NZ deepen partnership during President Murmu's visit

Wellington: New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon called on visiting President Droupadi Murmu as both leaders held discussions on various issues, ranging from deepening cultural ties to commitment for regional and global security, in Wellington on Thursday.



"It was a pleasure to welcome the Indian President to New Zealand. Her visit marks a very special occasion for our relationship with India as we continue to build meaningful connections between our two countries," Luxon posted on X after the meeting.

President Murmu who arrived in New Zealand from Fiji late Wednesday is currently on the second leg of her visit to the Pacific region.

She was accorded a warm traditional Maori ceremonial welcome on her arrival in Wellington from Auckland on Thursday and was received by New Zealand's Governor General, Dame Cindy Kiro.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), President Murmu's bilateral discussions with the Governor General focused on a range of subjects with both leaders carrying forward their conversation over lunch.

"They reflected on the similarities in their personal backgrounds and their common passion for education and the social upliftment of the disadvantaged. At the same time, they discussed also about how both India and New Zealand have so many similarities between the two as mature democracies that believe in the rule of law and in multilateralism and our common interest in the development and climate resilience of the countries of the Pacific," said Jaideep Mazumdar, Secretary (East) at the MEA.

In another meeting with Winston Peters, the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand, discussions were held on several issues relating to trade, culture, sports, defence and exploring cooperation in traditional medicine.

A handing over of instrument of ratification on the International Solar Alliance by New Zealand, exchange of an agreement on Arrangements for Customs Cooperation that will strengthen trade and smoothen customs formalities between the two countries and a state banquet hosted by the New Zealand's Governor General are also scheduled to take place on Thursday.

President Murmu also paid floral tributes and homage to the Father of the Nation at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the front lawn of the Wellington railway station besides also paying her respects at the Pukeahu National War Memorial in a moving ceremony.

Earlier in the day, President Murmu addressed the New Zealand International Education Conference and highlighted the significance of educational exchanges in bilateral relations.

"Around 8,000 Indian students are studying in New Zealand, making them the second largest group of international students, and this number continues to grow," the President said.

On Friday, President Murmu will address the Indian diaspora in Auckland which continues to act as a living bridge between the two countries.

President Murmu's visit assumes significance as it is the second Presidential visit to New Zealand in eight years.

The MEA had stated that the State Visit by President Murmu to Fiji, New Zealand and Timor-Leste (starting August 10) underscores the importance India attaches to its bilateral relations with these countries and reflects New Delhi's strong focus on the 'Act East' policy which was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi 10 years ago at the 9th East Asia Summit in 2014.