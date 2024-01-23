Live
- Healthy eating & exercise can reverse ageing marker in obese kids: Study
- Wish to do roles for audience entertainment this year: Jasmine Bhasin
- Axis Bank registers 3.7% rise in Q3 net profit at Rs 6,071 crore
- Caste census plan a part of Jagan's political conspiracy, says TDP
- Healthy eating & exercise can reverse ageing marker in obese kids: Study
- IPO-bound Swiggy likely to raise platform fee from Rs 5 to Rs 10: Report
- Assam CM orders registration of police complaint against Rahul Gandhi for "provoking crowd"
- Hindupur YSRCP incharge Deepika gives warm welcome to YS Jagan at Puttaparthi Airport
- Samsung brings live Galaxy AI experiences to India
- BCs will defeat YSRCP in next elections, says Palle Raghunath Reddy
Just In
Gaza death toll from Israeli attacks rises to 25,490
Amid the unabated fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the death toll in the besieged enclave rose to 25,490, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
Gaza: Amid the unabated fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the death toll in the besieged enclave rose to 25,490, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
At least 195 Palestinians were killed and 354 others wounded in the last 24 hours, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.
"A number of victims are still under the rubble, and ambulances and the civil defense crew cannot reach them," the ministry added.
On Monday, the Israeli army intensified its assault on the southern Khan Younis city, storming medical centers and killing dozens of Palestinians, making it the fiercest fighting in the area so far.
Meanwhile, the Israeli army suffered its deadliest single attack on Monday, in which 21 soldiers were killed in Gaza.