Global coronavirus cases top 18.5 million: Johns Hopkins

Global coronavirus cases (For representational purpose)

Highlights

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 700,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University

Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 18.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to over 700,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Wednesday morning, the total number of cases stood at 18,540,119 and the fatalities rose to 700,647, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,771,080 and 156,801, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,801,921 infections and 95,819 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,908,254), and is followed by Russia (859,762), South Africa (521,318), Mexico (449,961), Peru (439,890), Chile (362,962 ), Colombia (334,979), Iran (314,786), the UK (307,256), Spain (302,814), Saudi Arabia (281,456), Pakistan (280,461), Italy (248,419 ), Bangladesh (244,020), Turkey (234,934), France (228,576), Argentina (213,535), Germany (212,828), Iraq (134,722), Canada (119,659), Indonesia (115,056), Philippines (112,593) and Qatar (111,538), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the Mexico (48,869), UK (46,295), India (39,795), Italy (35,171), France (30,297), Spain (28,498), Peru (20,007), Iran (17,617), Russia (14,327) and Colombia (11,315).

