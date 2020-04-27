Global deaths surpass 2,00,000 mark

Washington: Global coronavirus deaths have surpassed the 200,000 mark, according to Johns Hopkins University. As of Sunday morning, there were a total of 202,846 fatalities across the globe while the total cases surged to 2,896,746 million, the university's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

New York remains the hardest-hit state, with 271,590 cases and 21,411 deaths. New Jersey follows, with 102,196 cases and 5,683 deaths. Other states with over 40,000 cases include Massachusetts, California and Pennsylvania.

Worldwide, more than 200,000 people died of the disease as of Saturday, among over 2.8 million cases, showed the CSSE data.

The US currently accounts for the highest number of fatalities at 53,755.

It was followed by Italy 26,384, Spain 23,190, France 22,614, and the UK 20,319.

The US continued with the highest number of cases in the world at 938,154.

Spain came in second with 223,759 cases, followed by Italy 195,351, France 161,644, Germany 156,513, the UK 149,569, and Turkey 107,773.

Spain's daily coronavirus death toll drops to 288, the lowest since March 20, as the country eases its lockdown to allow children outside for the first time in six weeks. The health ministry says, the figure dropped from 378 on Saturday and brought Spain's total toll to 23,190, the third highest number of deaths after the United States and Italy.

In another sign of encouragement, Italy reported 415 new COVID-19 deaths in 24 hours, the smallest daily increase since March 18, fresh figures showed.

Coronavirus cases in Singapore crossed the 13,000-mark on Sunday after 931 positive cases were confirmed with majority of them continued to be foreign workers, including Indian nationals, living in dormitories. The vast majority of the news cases are work permit holders residing in dormitories for foreign workers, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in its preliminary release of figures. Foreign workers' dormitories have been locked down as the government struggles to curb the second wave of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The epidemic has killed 22,614 people in France as of Saturday, with 369 new deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, but the number of patients in intensive care continues to decline, the Health Ministry said in a press release.

COVID-19 has claimed 14,050 lives in hospitals, with 198 new deaths in the last 24 hours -- the lowest daily toll in a month, and 8,564 in Ehpad and other medico-social establishments, an increase of 171 in the 24-hour period, according to the ministry, reported Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 4,725 COVID-19 patients are now in intensive care, noted the press release.