Hasina sentenced in contempt case

Dhaka: Bangladesh's deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina was on Wednesday sentenced to six months in prison in a contempt of court case by the International Crimes Tribunal, while it now tries her on a major charge of committing crimes against humanity in absentia.

A three-member panel of the tribunal-1 (ICT), led by Justice Golam Mortuza Mozumder, simultaneously sentenced to two months a fugitive leader of the Bangladesh Chhatra League, Shakil Akanda Bulbul, in the same case.

It marks the first time that 77-year-old Hasina has been sentenced in any case since she left office in August last year.