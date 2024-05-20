Helicopter carrying Iran Prez crashes

Dubai: A helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahiancrashed on Sunday while traversing mountainous terrain in dense fog, an Iranian official speaking anonymously said. The incident occurred as they were returning from a visit to the Azerbaijan border. The official expressed concern, saying, "We are still hopeful but information coming from the crash site is very concerning." The challenging weather conditions were hindering rescue efforts, according to IRNA, the state news agency. State television interrupted its regular programming to broadcast prayers being held nationwide for Raisi. In a corner of the screen, live footage showed rescue teams searching the foggy, mountainous region on foot.

Raisi, 63, was elected president in 2021 on his second attempt. Since assuming office, he has enforced stricter morality laws, overseen a violent suppression of anti-government demonstrations, and engaged in intense nuclear negotiations with world powers.

In Iran's dual political system, which is divided between the clerical establishment and the government, the supreme leader, rather than the president, has the ultimate authority on all major policies. However, many consider Raisi a strong candidate to succeed his 85-year-old mentor, supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who has firmly supported Raisi's primary policies.

Interior minister Ahmed Vahidi informed state television that one of the three helicopters had made a hard landing, and authorities were waiting for more information. Raisi had been at the Azerbaijani border to inaugurate the Qiz-Qalaisi Dam, a collaborative project between the two countries.