Massive fire breaks out at pharma unit

Choutuppal ( Yadadri-Bhongir): A major fire accident occurred at Brundavan Lab Pharma Company located in Yellagiri village limits of Choutuppal mandal in Yadadri Bhongir district on Saturday. Two large reactors inside the company suddenly exploded, completely destroying the unit. At the time of the incident, six workers belonging to other states were present inside the premises. Following the explosion, they immediately ran out to save themselves.

The workers sustained minor injuries and were shifted to the Choutuppal Government Hospital, where they were provided first aid.

Later, the police sent them back home. Fire personnel worked relentlessly from night till early morning to bring the flames under control. The incident created panic among local residents. Authorities have initiated an investigation to determine the cause of the accident.