CPI clinches Mayor’s post in Kothagudem Corporation

Hyderabad: The excitement following the municipal elections has now settled after successful negotiations between Palla Venkat Reddy, Media Academy Chairman K Sreenivas Reddy and others of the CPI and Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The Chief Minister has agreed to allocate the Mayor’s post in the Kothagudem Corporation to the CPI, while the deputy Mayor’s post has been finalized for the Congress.

In a surprising outcome of the municipal elections, the CPI achieved a major victory in Kothagudem Corporation, winning 22 divisions on par with the Congress on its own—a result that exceeded expectations. However, the party fell short of securing enough seats for an outright majority, making support from other parties crucial.

While the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) had already pledged its support to the CPI, the party awaited Congress’ decision before finalizing leadership positions. With a positive proposal from the Congress, the CPI was confirmed as the mayor, boosting morale and generating renewed enthusiasm within party circles.

This development underscores the growing importance of coalition-building in Telangana’s municipal governance, reflecting strategic collaboration between the CPI and Congress at the local level.

Earlier in the day Panchayat Raj minister Seethakka hinted that the alliance with CPI will continue. She said there is no question of a split between the two parties. “Congress and CPI will never separate. There may be a small communication gap at the local leadership level, but the two parties will come together as an alliance,” she said, adding that the alliance between Congress and CPI exists at the national level as well.