Pressure mounts on Cong over Chairman's selection

Nagarkurnool: The process of electing the Chairman and Vice Chairman in the Nagarkurnool Municipality has turned into a major challenge for the Congress party. Although Congress secured a clear majority by winning 18 out of the total 24 wards, internal social and political equations have made the selection process complicated.

Among the 18 Congress councillors, three belong to the General category, one to SC, one to ST and the remaining members are from BC communities. Within the BC group, four are from Munnuru Kapu, four from the Muslim minority community, three from the Gouda community, one from Mudiraj and one from the Sagar community. Supporters of these groups have been projecting on social media that their respective leaders will get the Chairman and Vice Chairman posts, creating pressure on the party leadership.

On Friday evening, soon after the results were announced, the winning councillors were reportedly shifted to a private location in a tourist vehicle. However, the Congress leadership has not yet officially announced the names for the two key posts, which has intensified suspense and anxiety among party cadre and supporters.

Despite having the required majority, balancing caste equations and satisfying multiple aspirants has become a difficult task for the party high command. While in other municipalities parties struggle to reach the magic figure, here Congress has the numbers but is facing internal competition over posts.

It may be recalled that MLC Kuchukulla Damodar Reddy and MLA Kuchukulla Rajesh Reddy played a strategic role in wresting the municipality from the BRS. However, the selection of Chairman and Vice Chairman has now emerged as a fresh political test for both leaders. All eyes are on the party high command’s final decision.