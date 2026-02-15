Six-day online faculty development programme held

Visakhapatnam: A six-day online faculty development programme (FDP) on battery thermal management system: design, optimisation and ML techniques was organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering, MVGR College of Engineering (A), Vizianagaram.

The FDP focused on recent advancements in efficient thermal control of rechargeable batteries, integrating design methodologies with optimisation strategies and AI/ML techniques for next-generation energy systems.

The programme that concluded on February 14th was held in the presence of Principal of the college YMC Sekhar, convener and head of the department K Praveen.

The FDP featured eminent experts from academia and industry, including Muthya Goud Vempally (Renault Nissan), Athkuri Sai Saketha Chandra (NIT Calicut), Naresh Yarramsetty (SVNIT Surat), Nanda Kishore PVR (Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Technology, Kerala), R Bhanu Prakash (NewSpace Research and Technologies), and S. Janakiraman (IIT Indore). The expert sessions provided deep insights into battery management strategies, advanced cooling techniques, CFD-based analysis, AI/ML-driven optimisation and emerging battery technologies. The deliberations emphasised the critical role of battery thermal management in enhancing the safety, efficiency and lifespan of electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems and portable electronic devices. The integration of CFD and AI/ML techniques demonstrated modern approaches for faster product development, reduced design costs and improved industrial productivity. The FDP significantly contributed to strengthening knowledge in sustainable energy technologies which are vital for societal development and reduction of carbon emissions.

The programme received an overwhelming response with more than 600 participants from various institutions across the country attending sessions.