Live
- Thane factory blast toll climbs to 8; Eknath Shinde says hazardous units to be relocated
- Lengthy election schedule planned to serve PM Modi's self-propaganda: Mamata Banerjee
- Toolkit against certain business activities of Adani Group exposed
- Union Minister Anurag Thakur slams Sukhu govt, accuses it of spreading propaganda on Hamirpur medical college
- Boxing Olympic Qualifiers: Panghal, Nishant get easy draws as Indian pugilists eye 10 Paris Olympic berths
- Modi govt never waived farm loans, Priyanka Gandhi claims in Haryana
- Turkey mulls 'foreign influence' law despite opposition criticism
- South Korea reports first 'highly pathogenic' bird flu case in more than three months
- J&K: Campaigning ends in Anantnag-Rajouri LS constituency, voting on May 25
- Six examination centers in Nagarkurnool district to Polycet
Just In
Hezbollah commander killed in Lebanon, claims Israel
Israel said on Thursday it had killed a commander of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.
Beirut/Tel Aviv: Israel said on Thursday it had killed a commander of the pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon.
Hezbollah confirmed the death but did not specify the man's rank.
The Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported that three children going to school were also injured in the attack near the market town of Nabatieh.
Hezbollah said that it had fired "dozens of rockets" at Israeli targets in northern Israel in retaliation.
Since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, there have been daily military confrontations between the Israeli army and the Hezbollah militia and other groups in the border area between Israel and Lebanon. There have been deaths on both sides.
The exchanges of fire have caused severe destruction in towns on both sides of the border. Around 150,000 people were evacuated or have left the combat zone.