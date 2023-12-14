Live
- Re slips 4ps to all-time low of 83.41/$
- Rajamahendravaram: Faculty training under UNESCO commences
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 14 December, 2023
- Devotees rush reduces at Tirumala, to take eight hours for Sarvadarshans
- Eluru: Bankers advised to encourage MSMEs
- Central govt committed to preservation and promotion of India’s cultural heritage: Kishan
- Address woes of Ayyappa devotees in Sabarimala, VHP urges TS, AP govts
- Congress, BRS, MIM are one and same: DK Aruna
- Gold rates in Delhi today slashes, check the rates on 14 December, 2023
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 14 December, 2023
Historic deal on fossil fuels adopted at COP28
Dubai: Nearly 200 countries on Wednesday clinched a deal that called for a “transition away from fossil fuels,” the primary reason for the planet's climate crisis, at the UN climate summit here, a development described as "landmark" by negotiators but criticised by several activists for its lack of clarity.
The words “fossil fuel” became part of the final document of the first Global Stocktake deal, being termed the UAE consensus, at the COP28 for the first time in almost three decades of such negotiations, which called for its transition in a “just and equitable” manner.
Adopted after nearly two weeks of hectic negotiations, it urges countries to accelerate efforts toward the phase-down of unabated coal power, which is a climb down after India and China strongly resisted the singling out of coal.