Historic deal on fossil fuels adopted at COP28

Dubai: Nearly 200 countries on Wednesday clinched a deal that called for a “transition away from fossil fuels,” the primary reason for the planet's climate crisis, at the UN climate summit here, a development described as "landmark" by negotiators but criticised by several activists for its lack of clarity.

The words “fossil fuel” became part of the final document of the first Global Stocktake deal, being termed the UAE consensus, at the COP28 for the first time in almost three decades of such negotiations, which called for its transition in a “just and equitable” manner.

Adopted after nearly two weeks of hectic negotiations, it urges countries to accelerate efforts toward the phase-down of unabated coal power, which is a climb down after India and China strongly resisted the singling out of coal.

