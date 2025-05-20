How to Get a Multiple-Entry Schengen Visa for Indians?

Multiple-entry visas are the best way to reduce the hassle of reapplying for a visa to travel to a Schengen country within a year. With the EU Commission’s new “cascade” visa regime, getting a multiple-entry short-stay Schengen visa has become easier for Indians.

While the process is broadly the same for all types of visa applications, there are some key factors to consider while applying for a multiple-entry visa. These include ensuring your eligibility for a MULT visa, preparing the documents, including travel insurance and paying the necessary visa fees.

What is a Multiple-Entry Schengen Visa?

A multiple-entry Schengen visa allows you to travel to the Schengen region multiple times within the validity period without having to apply for a visa for each visit. However, since it is a short-stay visa, it is mandatory to follow all the travel rules, have valid travel insurance for the Schengen visa and stay for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period during each visit.

On 18th April 2024, the European Commission issued specific rules for issuing multiple entry visas with two-year validity specifically for Indians. According to the “cascade” regime, you can obtain the visa if you have made two lawful entries in the Schengen counties in the past three years. Additionally, holders of this visa are eligible for all the travel rights of visa-free nationals.

How to Apply for a Multiple-Entry Schengen Visa for Indians?

1. Determine the Type of Visa You Need:

There are multiple types of Schengen visas depending on various purposes. So, identify the purpose of your visit, such as tourism, study, work or business, and apply for an appropriate visa type.

2. Fill Out the Application Form Online:

Many Schengen countries outsource their visa processing to VFS Global. Thus, visit the official VFS website and select the country you are travelling to. Next, download and fill out the application form.

3. Book Your Appointment and Pay the Fees:

Next, book an appointment at the nearest Visa Application Centre (VAC) for document verification and submission of your application. Pay the application fee online to confirm your appointment.

4. Visit the Visa Application Centre:

Visit the VAC on the appointment date and time and submit all the required documents, including your photos, application form, passport and other supporting documents.

5. Track Your Application:

You will be provided with a unique application number or tracking ID. Use it to track your application on the VFS Global website and check its status.

6. Collect Your Passport:

Once the process of your application is complete, collect your passport from the VAC or have it delivered to your home address.

Documents Required for Multiple Entry Schengen Visa for Indians

● Completed and signed visa application form

● Recent passport-size photographs (as per Schengen requirements)

● Valid passport with at least two blank pages

● Proof of travel insurance

● Cover letter explaining travel purpose

● Proof of accommodation

● Travel itinerary

● Proof of sufficient financial means

● Proof of ties to India (employment, property, etc.)

Is Travel Insurance Mandatory for Multiple Entry Schengen Visa?

Yes, travel insurance is mandatory to receive your Schengen visa successfully. The insurance must offer coverage of at least €30,000 for medical and travel emergencies, including repatriation. The travel insurance must be valid throughout your stay in the Schengen region.

