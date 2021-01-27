Huge relief for spouses of H1B visa holders

Washington: The decision to revoke the proposed rule on H4 work permit comes on the same day Biden inked an executive order calling for racial equality in the US.

"Withdrawn". A single word on a thick bureaucratic file delivered a huge win for spouses of workers on H1B visas in the US who spent the last four years worried sick that their work authorisations would be killed off.

The latest development brings to an end years of effort by the Donald Trump administration to rescind an Obama era regulation that allowed a certain subset of spouses of H1B visa holders to work in the US.

Up until the summer of 2015, H4 visa holders could not legally hold paid employment in the United States. Almost as soon as Obama changed the game, the lawsuits followed and then the Trump presidency took the attack on the H4 work permit to a whole new level.