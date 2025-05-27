ICRC warns of surge in conflict injuries in South Sudan

Juba: The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Tuesday decried the increase in weapon-wounded patients treated in two of its medical facilities in South Sudan amid a sharp escalation of violence.

The charity said its medical teams have conducted more than 1,000 surgeries on weapon-wounded patients arriving at Akobo County Hospital and Juba Military Hospital in less than three months.

"We have been treating wounded patients with life-threatening conditions. And the influx was so huge that we had to install extra space to accommodate all patients. Some suffer from severe infections because it took time for them to be evacuated," said Fredy Aruni, an ICRC operating theatre nurse, according to a statement issued in Juba, the capital of South Sudan.

The charity said the influx of patients is a direct consequence of the escalation of armed conflict and violence the country has experienced in recent months, and the scope of the resulting humanitarian crisis.

The ICRC said the escalating humanitarian crisis is exacerbated by the influx of war-wounded, returnees and refugees from neighbouring Sudan, as well as the spread of cholera.

"We see an alarming trend of looting and destruction of civilian infrastructure. Attacks affecting health facilities and services are particularly disturbing because they are a lifeline for the civilian population and enjoy special protection under international humanitarian law," said Florence Gillette, head of delegation for the ICRC in South Sudan.

The ICRC said it has stepped up its surgical capacity to respond to the spiralling humanitarian needs in South Sudan, Xinhua news agency reported.

The charity added that it would continue its dialogue with the parties to the conflict to remind them of their obligations under international humanitarian law, which protects civilians and all those not taking part in the hostilities, including the sick, the wounded, and detainees.



